# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The sun shone as hundreds of students graduated from University of Limerick today. Pictured is Oluwadola Omotosho, Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, with her niece Zara Rose.

INTERNATIONAL 

The motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse.

#NOTTINGHAM Police are keeping an open mind over the motive for a knife and van attack in Nottingham, England, which killed three people, including two students.

#TRUMP Donald Tump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony charges of mishandling US government documents at a court in Florida

#UKRAINE Russian missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have killed 11 people, as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv’s forces.

#FOX NEWS The US cable news network warned Tucker Carlson, who was ousted in April from a primetime hosting slot on the right-wing station, that his new show on Twitter violates the terms of his contract.

#TORI BOWIE Olympic medalist and former 100m world champion Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found.

PARTING SHOT

aslan-feel-no-shame-30th-anniversary-show-in-the-iveagh-gardens-supported-by-the-valves-featuring-christy-dignam-aslan-where-dublin-ireland-when-13-jul-2018-credit-brightspark-photoswenn-com Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“There are few, if any, who better encapsulate Ireland of the last 60 years than Christy Dignam. 
“A survivor of sexual abuse as a child and as a teenager, a recovering addict, who spent six months in homelessness as an adult, who wrote some of the best-known and best-loved Irish songs of the past 30 years.”He was a man whose story encompassed length and breadth of the beauty and horror that has shaped modern Ireland.”

You can read more of Carl Kinsella’s look at Christy’s life and career here

