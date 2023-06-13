Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#NOTTINGHAM Police are keeping an open mind over the motive for a knife and van attack in Nottingham, England, which killed three people, including two students.
#TRUMP Donald Tump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony charges of mishandling US government documents at a court in Florida.
#UKRAINE Russian missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have killed 11 people, as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv’s forces.
#FOX NEWS The US cable news network warned Tucker Carlson, who was ousted in April from a primetime hosting slot on the right-wing station, that his new show on Twitter violates the terms of his contract.
#TORI BOWIE Olympic medalist and former 100m world champion Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found.
