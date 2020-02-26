Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The IRFU has postponed next week’s Ireland vs Italy Six Nations match.
- Health Minister Simon Harris ruled out screening for Covid-19 at Irish airports today, but said the country should expect a “very big increase” in suspected cases in the next few weeks.
- The north-west is bracing itself for more flooding with rain, sleet and snow forecast.
- Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to hold a one-day policy seminar next week.
- Drew Harris says he has “no regrets” over his comments about the IRA Army Council and Sinn Féin.
- A woman in her 30s was charged with the murder of a man following a fatal stabbing in Dublin yesterday.
- Johnny Ronan re-submitted an application for Docklands apartment blocks following a High Court decision.
- A woman was found guilty of disguising herself as her dead grandmother in order to conceal her murder.
- Taxi company caught tampering with fare meter on one of its vehicles fined €2,000.
- The funeral was held for a Cork schoolgirl killed in a road crash.
INTERNATIONAL
#WORLDWIDE: The rest of the world has overtaken China in daily cases of Covid-19 as the World Health Organization warned that countries are “simply not ready”.
#OUTBREAK: Four tourists tested positive for Covid-19 at a quarantined Tenerife hotel.
#IN HOT WATER: Nespresso “has work to do”, according to brand ambassador George Clooney, as a probe was launched into allegations of child labour on coffee farms.
PARTING SHOT
BBC has details today of the Underwater Photographer of the Year awards.
