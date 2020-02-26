Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The first sod was turned on the new Pelletstown Irish Rail station today. Source: Jason Clarke

INTERNATIONAL

Kate Middleton gets on her marks at the London Stadium in Stratford for a charity event Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#WORLDWIDE: The rest of the world has overtaken China in daily cases of Covid-19 as the World Health Organization warned that countries are “simply not ready”.

#OUTBREAK: Four tourists tested positive for Covid-19 at a quarantined Tenerife hotel.

#IN HOT WATER: Nespresso “has work to do”, according to brand ambassador George Clooney, as a probe was launched into allegations of child labour on coffee farms.

PARTING SHOT

BBC has details today of the Underwater Photographer of the Year awards.

The photos are as good as you might expect.