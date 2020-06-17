Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman wearing a face mask passes by The Oliver St John Gogarty pub in Temple Bar in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Police detain a man after he ran in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car Source: Aaron Chown via PA Images

#MCCANN: German prosecutors have said they have “concrete evidence” that missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead.

#CRASH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by a protester as he left the Palace of Westminster this afternoon.

#BEIJING: More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled amid a new coronavirus outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

Former snooker star Willie Thorne has died at the age of 66 after a short battle with illness.

A message on Thorne’s GoFundMe page read: “It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I have to officially announce that at 1.55am this morning Willie Thorne lost his battle and passed away.”

File photo of Willie Thorne in 1994 Source: PA