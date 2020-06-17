This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.  

IRELAND

9627 Pubs A woman wearing a face mask passes by The Oliver St John Gogarty pub in Temple Bar in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in this country. 
  • Two people have died following a crash in Co Meath this afternoon.
  • A total of 14 arrests have now been made following a major garda operation in the Limerick, Clare and Tipperary areas involving 67 searches and 170 gardaí. 
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has said the virus reproductive rate currently stands at 0.7.
  • A young man from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.
  • The youth wing of Fine Gael will vote against the Programme for Government between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.
  • A ‘Do Not Swim‘ notice has been placed on The Velvet Strand in Portmarnock, Dublin for 72 hours.
  • Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has welcomed the arrival of eight young people from a refugee camp in Greece. 

INTERNATIONAL

embedded254184785 Police detain a man after he ran in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car Source: Aaron Chown via PA Images

#MCCANN: German prosecutors have said they have “concrete evidence” that missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead.

#CRASH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by a protester as he left the Palace of Westminster this afternoon. 

#BEIJING: More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled amid a new coronavirus outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

Former snooker star Willie Thorne has died at the age of 66 after a short battle with illness.

A message on Thorne’s GoFundMe page read: “It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I have to officially announce that at 1.55am this morning Willie Thorne lost his battle and passed away.”

willie-thorne-file-photo File photo of Willie Thorne in 1994 Source: PA

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

