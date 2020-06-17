Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in this country.
- Two people have died following a crash in Co Meath this afternoon.
- A total of 14 arrests have now been made following a major garda operation in the Limerick, Clare and Tipperary areas involving 67 searches and 170 gardaí.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has said the virus reproductive rate currently stands at 0.7.
- A young man from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.
- The youth wing of Fine Gael will vote against the Programme for Government between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.
- A ‘Do Not Swim‘ notice has been placed on The Velvet Strand in Portmarnock, Dublin for 72 hours.
- Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has welcomed the arrival of eight young people from a refugee camp in Greece.
INTERNATIONAL
#MCCANN: German prosecutors have said they have “concrete evidence” that missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead.
#CRASH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by a protester as he left the Palace of Westminster this afternoon.
#BEIJING: More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled amid a new coronavirus outbreak.
PARTING SHOT
Former snooker star Willie Thorne has died at the age of 66 after a short battle with illness.
A message on Thorne’s GoFundMe page read: “It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I have to officially announce that at 1.55am this morning Willie Thorne lost his battle and passed away.”
