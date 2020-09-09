Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Three more deaths and 84 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The Taoiseach told Boris Johnson there would be “serious implications” if the British government reneges on the commitments it made in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
- The Central Bank has found the “majority” of home and car insurers charged different prices to customers with similar risk.
- At tonight’s Department of Health briefing, officials said the number of cases in Dublin could double every fortnight if people don’t act now to reduce the number of contacts they have.
- The government was slammed for “bonkers” measures “and “mixed messaging” as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly called for political solidarity.
- The Irish government is aiming to allow people to travel abroad to visit loved ones for Christmas.
- Public health experts must justify any proposed restrictions for Dublin if they’re more “drastic” than other EU cities.
- Phil Hogan has said he was subjected to a “full-scale attack” by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: The UK has published its controversial bill amid questions and concern from EU leaders.
#PROTESTS: Belarus opposition figures are being held in a national security probe, according to an investigative committee.
#OSCARS: Best Picture films at the Oscars must meet diversity criteria under new rules.
PARTING SHOT
Viewed over 600,000 times at the time of writing, this brief footage of heavy orange skies over San Francisco due to nearby wildfires is quite a sight to behold.
Eli Harik wears a mask while gazing at the Bay Bridge and heavy orange skies due to nearby wildfires hanging over San Francisco on Wednesday, September 9 @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/B2wahjkeRw— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020
