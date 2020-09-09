This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 9:00 PM
53 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2655 Creagh Lane Education Minister Norma Foley speaks to survivors of sexual abuse at a school in Limerick outside Leinster House today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-wed-sep-9-2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference today. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK has published its controversial bill amid questions and concern from EU leaders.

#PROTESTS: Belarus opposition figures are being held in a national security probe, according to an investigative committee.

#OSCARS: Best Picture films at the Oscars must meet diversity criteria under new rules.

PARTING SHOT

Viewed over 600,000 times at the time of writing, this brief footage of heavy orange skies over San Francisco due to nearby wildfires is quite a sight to behold.

Sean Murray
