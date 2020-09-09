Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Education Minister Norma Foley speaks to survivors of sexual abuse at a school in Limerick outside Leinster House today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference today. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK has published its controversial bill amid questions and concern from EU leaders.

#PROTESTS: Belarus opposition figures are being held in a national security probe, according to an investigative committee.

#OSCARS: Best Picture films at the Oscars must meet diversity criteria under new rules.

PARTING SHOT

Viewed over 600,000 times at the time of writing, this brief footage of heavy orange skies over San Francisco due to nearby wildfires is quite a sight to behold.