Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#CONGRESS: The US House of Representatives is engulfed in crisis for a second day running as fresh rounds of voting failed to produce a winner in the race for speaker.
#EUROPE: Recent unseasonably warm weather across Europe has been dubbed a ‘very unusual event’ by climate experts.
#IRAN: A member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards was shot dead outside his home in Tehran.
#RUSSIA: Russia has said the use of mobile phones by soldiers on New Year’s Eve had led to the deadly strike on Makiivka in eastern Ukraine.
While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly.
With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.
