EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEBANON: Another wave of explosions rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut today, this time reportedly from bombs planted inside walkie talkies.

Advertisement

2. #EUROPOL: An international team of police hackers targeted four organised crime groups in Ireland in a massive global police operation.

3. #BIKE SHED: The chair of the OPW was invited to an Oireachtas meeting next week by the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil to answer questions on the cost of the Leinster House bike shed.

4. #MV SHINGLE: A one-time smuggler’s ship, intercepted by authorities a decade ago, was sunk in the seabed off Co Mayo to create the country’s first artificial reef.

5. #RIP: Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci died at the age of 59. The Italian footballer, who infamously broke Irish hearts in the 1990 World Cup quarter final, had been battling colon cancer since 2022.