Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- The HSE needs to run more ‘blitz clinics’ to get through patients, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who says that hospital waiting lists will fall again in 2024.
- Gardaí arrested five men in relation to an alleged multi-million euro cocaine seizure on board a bulk carrier cargo ship in Foynes, Co Limerick.
- A probe into the incident on the Dart line ahead of the 2022 Bray Air Display where passengers exited a stalled train before the station and walked along the track has found that Irish Rail was “ill prepared” for the incident.
- A Circuit Court judge who was also a former teacher in a Dublin secondary school was convicted of the sexual abuse of six young men almost 30 years ago.
- ‘Mobility Hubs’ will be rolled out across three Irish cities next year, where people will be able to share access to bikes and electric cars.
- An addiction support service in Clondalkin in Dublin is set to remain open after fears it would close at the end of this month.
THE WORLD
#GAZA The United Nations Security Council voted to approve a resolution that demands all sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict allow the “safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale”.
#US Donald Trump pushed local officials not to certify 2020 election results in Michigan, according to audio recordings revealed by newspaper The Detroit News.
#CZECH REPUBLIC Police are investigating the motive behind a shooter who killed 13 people at a Prague university yesterday.
PARTING SHOT
Some good news ahead of Christmas: a young family has shared their story of their daughter, who was premature, making it home from the hospital after months of care.
