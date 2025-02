NEED TO CATCH up? Here’s your evening round-up what made the headlines today.

IRELAND

A sunset in Dublin © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

US Vice President JD Vance speaking at the AI Action Summit held at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to end the ceasefire in Gaza this weekend if Hamas does not proceed with returning hostages.

#AI The US and the United Kingdom refused to sign a global declaration on artificial intelligence at France’s global action summit on the emerging technology.

#UK Chelsea striker Kerr has been cleared of causing racially aggravated harassment after calling a London-based police officer “stupid and white”.

PARTING SHOT

The latest episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast is out now. This week’s episode looks at the question: How can Ireland prepare for future storms and other risks?