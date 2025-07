NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A protest outside the Central Bank today demanding an end to the approval of Israeli bonds sold in Europe Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

The Irish State holds shares in eight companies with links to illegal Israeli settlements.

The government is planning to legislate to prevent insurance companies from using cancer survivors’ medical history against them.

A man was charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of Joseph McEvoy in west Dublin early yesterday morning.

Four in ten parents in a survey said that they skipped meals or reduced their portion size so that their children had enough to eat over the past six months.

A Commission of Investigation is to be set up to examine allegations of historical child sexual abuse in all types of schools across the country.

A UN committee has highlighted the low representation of women in the Dáil and at Cabinet as “priority issues” that must be addressed by the state.

Officials in the Department of Transport have been pitching Ireland as a potential “global leader” for commercial drones, touting our “uncluttered airspace” as an area where we have “the edge” for the development of a drone-based services sector.

People in Ireland love live music but two-thirds say the high cost of tickets is a barrier to them attending concerts, according to research commissioned by the Irish Music Rights Organisation.

THE WORLD

Trump has pushed back the deadline for any tariffs to come into effect to 1 August. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

US President Donald Trump indicated that his impending tariffs on European pharmaceutical companies could be as much as 200%.

Multiple flights scheduled at Marseille Airport were delayed or suspended as a wildfire burned close to the city and local authorities urge people to stay indoors.

An airport in the Italian city of Bergamo briefly suspended flights after a person reportedly ran onto the tarmac and was sucked into an engine.

