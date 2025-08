NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of the day’s headlines.

IRELAND

Shipping containers in Dublin Port. Global markets fell today after US President Donald Trump imposed steep new tariffs on 69 trading partners, including Canada, Brazil, India, and Taiwan, raising the US effective tariff rate to 18%. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony speaks to the media in front of the National Investigation Bureau in the city after being questioned by police for organising a Pride parade in June. Tamas Purger / MTI via AP/Alamy Tamas Purger / MTI via AP/Alamy / MTI via AP/Alamy

#GAZA The former chief diplomat of the European Union has issued a grave warning to EU leaders about their “complicity” in genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Israel in Palestine as US officials visit Gaza aid depot.

#HUNGARY The mayor of Budapest has been questioned as a suspect by the city’s police for having organised the city’s Pride parade in June, which authorities tried to ban as part of a series of regressive policies targeting LGBTQ+ rights.

#US Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate and former girlfriend of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison in Texas following a meeting with a high-ranking US Department of Justice official.

