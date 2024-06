NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man passes a mural in Dublin. Cian O'Sullivan Cian O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Nigel Farage walks away after a drink was thrown over him as he leaves the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton-on-Sea (James Manning/PA)

#UK ELECTION: A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him earlier today during a campaign launch.

#US: Lawyers have made opening statements in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, in what is the first ever prosecution of a child of a sitting US president.

#GERMANY: German rescuers handed out food by boat to stranded residents on Tuesday as large parts of southern Germany remained underwater after floods that have now claimed five lives.

PARTING SHOT

The cryptocurrency scene has been home to plenty of characters over recent years, and this hasn’t been any different with OneCoin.

This investigation from the BBC looks at how Oxford University graduate Ruja Ignatova achieved a successful career in finance before launching OneCoin in 2014, before vanishing into thin air.

She allegedly scammed investors out of $4.5bn through her fake cryptocurrency, with claims that she has close links to a suspected Bulgarian organised crime boss and may have even been brutally murdered.

BBC Eye Investigations and Panorama set out to see whether Ignatova was able to enjoy a peaceful retirement with her loot, or if she was killed by the very people paid to protect her.