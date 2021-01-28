Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Balloons are released to commemorate teenager Josh Dunne Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A man walks along the Noland Trail in Newport, Wales Source: AP/PA Images

#UNITE THE UNION: Boris Johnson visited Scotland to promote the Union despite questions over whether the trip was essential during the Covid-19 pandemic.

#ASTRAZENECA: Germany’s vaccine commission has said it is recommending the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for under-65-year-olds only due to insufficient data on its effectiveness on older people.

#WUHAN: A team of World Health Organization experts left quarantine in China to begin a heavily scrutinised probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been on social media/a news website/the Internet over the past two or three days, you’ll probably have seen some mention of Reddit, Gamestop and hedge fund billionaires.

The story involves not uncomplicated aspects of the stock market, and can be hard to get your teeth into if you don’t really know how trading works.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Step forward Ireland AM’s Brianna Parkins, who has managed to distil the whole thing into a few simple clips involving cans, Drumstick squashie sweets and a cameo from the Lady on the Rock.

Part one is here (click into the tweet to see the rest):