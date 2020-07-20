Your evening longread: Inside Citizen, the hyperlocal crime reporting app

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Inside Citizen, the App That Asks You to Report on the Crime Next Door

Since its release in 2017, Citizen has become more and more popular in America as a way of tracking events at a hyperlocal level. With Citizen, users are given the power to report on incidents ranging from housefires to muggings on the street.

What are the implications of an app like Citizen though? The amplification of societal problems and stoking fear of crime through the barrage of events are just some of the issues.

(Wired, approx 30 minute read)