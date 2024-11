EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KILDARE: A 55-year-old man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Jo Jo Dullard, who went missing in November 1995, was released without charge.

2. #GALWAY: The body of a man who was missing off the coast of Galway since this morning has been recovered.

3. #CHURCH OF ENGLAND: The leader of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, announced he will resign after a damning review into the most prolific abuser associated with the church.

4. #CONOR MCGREGOR: A paramedic who treated a woman the morning after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Conor McGregor told the High Court that she hadn’t “seen somebody so bruised in a long time”.

5. #QUARRYVALE: A Sinn Féin TD warned “someone will be killed” if action is not taken over an “ongoing feud between warring criminal gangs in north Clondalkin”. Mark Ward issued the warning following a “firebomb attack” on a house in Quarryvale last night.