The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOI: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced the government’s intention to sell part of the State’s 13.9% shareholding in Bank of Ireland over the next six months.

2. #EASING: The Tánaiste said the government cannot make the “final call” on whether there can be further easing of restrictions on 5 July until next week, when it receives the most up to date advice from public health experts.

3. #SPARE DOSES: Leo Varadkar also said that AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses could be administered to younger age cohorts due to “excess” doses being available.

4. #PROTEST: Irish fishermen gathered in Dublin city centre as part of a protest to raise awareness of the challenges their industry faces – with the renegotiation of quotas in Irish waters and the protection of coastal communities among their concerns.

5. #NEWS: The Reuters Digital News Report for Ireland 2021 said The Journal and RTÉ News Online are the two most frequently used digital brands in Ireland.