#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 5:02 PM
48 minutes ago 1,129 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5475334
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOI: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced the government’s intention to sell part of the State’s 13.9% shareholding in Bank of Ireland over the next six months.  

2. #EASING: The Tánaiste said the government cannot make the “final call” on whether there can be further easing of restrictions on 5 July until next week, when it receives the most up to date advice from public health experts.

3. #SPARE DOSES: Leo Varadkar also said that AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses could be administered to younger age cohorts due to “excess” doses being available. 

4. #PROTEST: Irish fishermen gathered in Dublin city centre as part of a protest to raise awareness of the challenges their industry faces – with the renegotiation of quotas in Irish waters and the protection of coastal communities among their concerns.

5. #NEWS: The Reuters Digital News Report for Ireland 2021 said The Journal and RTÉ News Online are the two most frequently used digital brands in Ireland. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie