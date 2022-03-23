The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Nato is set to agree to deploy more troops in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Solovakia. Meanwhile almost 100,000 people are trapped in Mariupol as Russia continues to bombard the city.

2. #ASHLING MURPHY: A man charged with murdering Ashling Murphy in January has been remanded in continuing custody pending preparation of the book of evidence for his trial.

3. #PRICES: Ireland’s consumer watchdog has received nearly 200 complaints about petrol and diesel pricing practices by filling stations, an Oireachtas committee heard.

4. #MONEY: Disposable household incomes in Ireland are expected to fall this year in real terms for the first time in a decade with consumer prices increasing at their fastest pace since the early 1980s against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

5. #SOLDIER F: A decision by the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland is to discontinue a murder prosecution of Soldier F for two deaths on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 has been quashed at the High Court in Belfast.

