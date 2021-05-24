Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Airline pilots during their protest outside Leinster House in Dublin today. Source: PA

WORLD

Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya speaking during a news conference in Lithuania today. Source: Mindaugas Kulbis

#MINSK: EU Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen demanded the immediate release of a journalist who was removed from a diverted Ryanair flight to face charges in Belarus.

#CRASH: More than 200 passengers were injured in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur when two metro trains collided in a tunnel, police said.

#MINNEAPOLIS: Members of George Floyd’s family joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march to mark the first anniversary of his murder.

#COVID DEATHS: India crossed another grim milestone with the country’s coronavirus death toll passing 300,000.

PARTING SHOT

Today is Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. President Michael D Higgins was one of many who paid tribute in a very pleasant way to the singer-songwriter.

In an open letter — beginning with the salutation “Bob, a chara” — President Higgins warmly praised the Nobel laureate for his “linking of the American folk tradition to moral, economic and political challenges”.

“As one 80-year-old to another, and as one poet to another, I felt I should share with you my view that the best poem on an 80-year-old is William Wordsworth’s poem ‘Michael’, which deals with the consequences of the enclosures in England in the 18th Century, and their making of a working class of men, women and children for the factory system at the cost of intimate rural life,” Higgins wrote.

“I feel it’s a beautiful work and would love some time to talk to you about it.”