Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Photographer Theresa Ehiguese holds one of her images that will feature as part of the Diversity in Dublin outdoor exhibition commissioned by Dublin City Council and Creative Ireland. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Members of the Cowessess First Nation do a ceremonial smudge at the site of unmarked graves near a former indigenous residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BREXIT: The European Commission vice president said the EU is prepared to consider “bold steps” to reduce checks required under Brexit’s Irish Sea border to an “absolute minimum”.

#HEAT RISING: The village of Lytton in the interior of southern British Columbia in Canada sizzled under a new all-time high temperature for Canada, reaching 46.1C.

PARTING SHOT

Looking a bit further afield, a new research report led by a Queen’s University Belfast scientist has said life could be possible in the clouds surrounding Jupiter.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The clouds surrounding the planet have water conditions that would allow Earth-like life to exist, a research project led by Dr John Hallsworth found.

He said: “While our research doesn’t claim that alien (microbial-type) life does exist on other planets in our solar system, it shows that if the water activity and other conditions are right, then such life could exist in places where we haven’t previously been looking.”