Here's what happened today: Saturday

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie A canoeist tackles the first of weirs on the River Liffey at Straffan in Co Kildare, at the start of the 30km 62nd Liffey Descent Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

It was announced that contactless and phone payments on buses are set to be rolled out as part of a pilot scheme before the end of the month

A specialist psychologist said that whistleblowers often find themselves "deeply disturbed and disillusioned" after reporting wrongdoing

Two men were arrested after gardaí seized roughly 35 kilograms of herbal cannabis estimated to be worth €750,000

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird expressed his joy at meeting Bruce Springsteen ahead of his concert last night in the RDS

Thousands of people across the country took part in Darkness Into Light in aid of Pieta House

Nine people were charged following a day-long Garda operation to target thefts at service stations in south Dublin

WORLD

Alamy Alamy

#CORONATION Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned at a two-hour ceremony in Westminster Abbey

#REPUBLIC UK police have drawn condemnation after arresting leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the procession route for the coronation

#WAR IN UKRAINE Kyiv has said that its forces have for the first time downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile during a wave of overnight Russian attacks this week

#SUDAN The US and Saudi governments confirmed direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces would start in Jeddah today, even as fighting showed little signs of abating in the Sudanese capital

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Royal fans watch the coronation ceremony in London's Hyde Park Alamy

Given the sheer scale of the attendance, The Journal’s Carl Kinsella expected the Hyde Park coronation fanzone to be abuzz with excitement.

Instead, however, our man in London was met with no music, no singing, no buzz of any kind.

Less than an outpouring of national pride, it seemed more so that this was just something for people to do of a Saturday morning.

You can read Carl’s full report here.