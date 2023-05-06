Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 6 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
# The Fix
Here's what happened today: Saturday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
273
0
10 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

326Liffey Descent Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie A canoeist tackles the first of weirs on the River Liffey at Straffan in Co Kildare, at the start of the 30km 62nd Liffey Descent Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • It was announced that contactless and phone payments on buses are set to be rolled out as part of a pilot scheme before the end of the month
  • A specialist psychologist said that whistleblowers often find themselves “deeply disturbed and disillusioned” after reporting wrongdoing
  • Two men were arrested after gardaí seized roughly 35 kilograms of herbal cannabis estimated to be worth €750,000
  • Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird expressed his joy at meeting Bruce Springsteen ahead of his concert last night in the RDS
  • Thousands of people across the country took part in Darkness Into Light in aid of Pieta House
  • Nine people were charged following a day-long Garda operation to target thefts at service stations in south Dublin

WORLD

king-charles-iii-and-queen-camilla-on-the-balcony-of-buckingham-palace-london-following-the-coronation-picture-date-saturday-may-6-2023 Alamy Alamy

#CORONATION Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned at a two-hour ceremony in Westminster Abbey

#REPUBLIC UK police have drawn condemnation after arresting leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the procession route for the coronation

#WAR IN UKRAINE Kyiv has said that its forces have for the first time downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile during a wave of overnight Russian attacks this week

#SUDAN The US and Saudi governments confirmed direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces would start in Jeddah today, even as fighting showed little signs of abating in the Sudanese capital

PARTING SHOT

royal-fans-watch-the-britains-king-charles-iii-coronation-ceremony-on-a-screen-in-hyde-park-in-london-saturday-may-6-2023-ap-photoemilio-morenatti Alamy Royal fans watch the coronation ceremony in London's Hyde Park Alamy

Given the sheer scale of the attendance, The Journal’s Carl Kinsella expected the Hyde Park coronation fanzone to be abuzz with excitement.

Instead, however, our man in London was met with no music, no singing, no buzz of any kind.

Less than an outpouring of national pride, it seemed more so that this was just something for people to do of a Saturday morning.

You can read Carl’s full report here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     