Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#CORONATION Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned at a two-hour ceremony in Westminster Abbey
#REPUBLIC UK police have drawn condemnation after arresting leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the procession route for the coronation
#WAR IN UKRAINE Kyiv has said that its forces have for the first time downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile during a wave of overnight Russian attacks this week
#SUDAN The US and Saudi governments confirmed direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces would start in Jeddah today, even as fighting showed little signs of abating in the Sudanese capital
Given the sheer scale of the attendance, The Journal’s Carl Kinsella expected the Hyde Park coronation fanzone to be abuzz with excitement.
Instead, however, our man in London was met with no music, no singing, no buzz of any kind.
Less than an outpouring of national pride, it seemed more so that this was just something for people to do of a Saturday morning.
You can read Carl’s full report here.
