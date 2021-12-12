Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A giant stag lights up the entrance to the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, County Kildare Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 4,667 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Northern Ireland witnessed its “largest ever” outbreak of avian flu after two additional suspected cases were discovered.

witnessed its “largest ever” outbreak of avian flu after two additional suspected cases were discovered. Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris has said that voters should not buy into “the inevitability of the outcome of the next election”, after a poll showed that Sinn Féin is growing its lead as the most popular party in the country.

has said that voters should not buy into “the inevitability of the outcome of the next election”, after a poll showed that Sinn Féin is growing its lead as the most popular party in the country. A status yellow wind warning was put in place for seven western counties until 11pm

until 11pm Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a male pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Co Kildare yesterday.

WORLD

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#USA: Rescuers in Kentucky continued a desperate search for survivors after tornadoes killed at least 94 and left towns in ruin.

UK: The UK’S Covid Alert Level was increased from Level 3 to Level 4 “in light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases”.

#WHO: The World Health Organisation said that early data suggests the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re a budding astronomer, keep an eye out tonight for a celestial display of shooting stars.

The Geminid meteor shower, which returns every December, is expected to peak some time during the night of 13 December and will be visible into the early morning of 14 December.

Source: Alamy Stock Photo