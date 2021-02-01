Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda checkpoint in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Military supporters in Yangon, Myanmar. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#COUP: A coup was staged by Myanmar’s military and the democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained.

#RIP: Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond died aged 44 three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

PARTING SHOT

The news from Myanmar earlier today that the military had staged a coup and detained the democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi may feel sudden, but it follows weeks of rising tensions between the military and the civilian government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The tension surrounds the elections held in November last year, easily won by San Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

Here’s an explainer about how this happened, the reaction from around the world, and what is likely to happen next.