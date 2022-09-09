Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is in emergency mode for the fifth day in a row.
#EUROPEAN UNION EU energy ministers, including Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan, met in Brussels to chart a response to the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
#UK The UK’s new King Charles gave his first address as the country’s monarch.
Why is Ireland so obssessed with Garth Brooks?
As the country star begins his series of gigs, that’s the question that this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast set out to answer.
