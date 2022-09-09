Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Flowers left outside the gates of the British Embassy in Dublin after the death of Queen Elizabeth Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Polling by Red C for The Journal found that 76% of people in Ireland are in a more difficult financial position compared to last year.

compared to last year. Two children died and a woman was seriously injured in a car fire in Co Westmeath this afternoon.

this afternoon. The 24-year-old man charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght been further remanded in custody.

of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght been further remanded in custody. Coalition leaders are expected to discuss whether the role of finance minister will shift from Fine Gael to Fianna Fáil as the Taoiseach position changes hands in December.

will shift from Fine Gael to Fianna Fáil as the Taoiseach position changes hands in December. 200 asylum seekers had no accommodation this week due to “lack of availability”.

this week due to “lack of availability”. The Taoiseach phoned newly-appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss to discuss Queen Elizabeth’s death, the war in Ukraine, energy and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Garth Brooks shed a tear on stage this evening at the first of his long-awaited gigs in Dublin.

THE WORLD

A soldier stands guard at the Zaporizhzhia niuclear facility Source: PA

#UKRAINE The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is in emergency mode for the fifth day in a row.

#EUROPEAN UNION EU energy ministers, including Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan, met in Brussels to chart a response to the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

#UK The UK’s new King Charles gave his first address as the country’s monarch.

PARTING SHOT

Why is Ireland so obssessed with Garth Brooks?

As the country star begins his series of gigs, that’s the question that this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast set out to answer.

Here’s where to listen.