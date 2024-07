EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #THOMAS DOOLEY: The brother of father of seven, Thomas Dooley, was found guilty today of the murder of the 42-year-old who died after he was attacked at a burial in a graveyard in Co Kerry in October 2022.

2. #GLOBAL IT OUTAGE: In our article here, we look at the impact of the global IT outage and how it happened.

3. #MISINFORMATION: Gardaí are investigating two more suspected arson attacks in Limerick and Donegal amid “misinformation” about buildings being used for asylum seeker accommodation.

4. #COOLOCK: Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the country must condemn arson and the destruction of property after a site earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation in Coolock was set alight.

5. #THREATS: A Dublin man described in court as “a loner” was refused bail after being charged with threatening to kill Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in a social media video.