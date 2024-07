EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COOLOCK: Gardaí have made several arrests responding to a public order incident in Coolock, amid disturbances at a site earmarked for asylum seekers in the north Dublin suburb.

Advertisement

2. #TRUMP: Two days on, here’s everything we know about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

3. #XL BULLY: Animal protection charity ISPCA raised its concerns following the announcement of a government plan to ban XL Bully dogs in Ireland.

4. #JAY SLATER: A body was found by Spanish police searching for missing British teenager Jay Slater.

5. #MORATORIUM: The Electoral Commission recommended that the broadcast moratorium should be removed from future referendums.