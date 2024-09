EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIMERICK: Three serving gardaí appeared before Limerick District Court today, charged in connection with an investigation surrounding the alleged squaring away of Fixed Charge Notices.

2. #PORTUGAL: An Irish man was found dead in a Portuguese police cell just hours after he was arrested for allegedly attacking his partner.

3. #’TOUGH’ YEAR: Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald spoke publicly for the first time about her husband Martin’s cancer diagnosis.

4. #INTEREST RATE: The European Central Bank lowered its key interest rate by a quarter point, the second such cut this year as inflation steadily heads towards the two-percent target.

5. #SPACEX: A group of billionaires made history today by becoming the first civilians to perform spacewalks, as NASA hailed “a giant leap forward” for the commercial space industry.