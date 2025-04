EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GRACE: “Extensive submissions” made on behalf of “Grace” to the Farrelly Commission were not included in the final report, the solicitor responsible for Grace’s legal and personal affairs claimed.

2. #GALWAY: A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to eight years in detention for the attempted murder of an Irish army chaplain last year.

3. #TINA SATCHWELL: Richard Satchwell described to gardaí how he initially kept the body of his wife in a freezer before burying her beneath the stairs of their home after he said she tried to stab him in the head with a chisel, a prosecution barrister told his murder trial.

4. #KNEECAP: The rap trio apologised to the family of a murdered Tory MP and said they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah after videos from past gigs came to the attention of police and politicians.

5. #CEO PAY: A report reviewing the pay of CEOs at commercial state bodies such as RTÉ, ESB, and Uisce Éireann has hit out at a lack of “cost of living adjustments”.