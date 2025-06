EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#IRAN: US President Donald Trump said both Israel and Iran violated a ceasefire announced last night, but that he is “really unhappy” with Israel. However, he has since commented that “both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the war, equally!”

2.#NATO: NATO chief Mark Rutte sent a gushing, caps-filled, pre-summit text to Trump ahead of a major summit which kicks off in the Netherlands today.

3.#GAZA: The UN condemned Israel’s apparent “weaponisation of food” in Gaza, a war crime, and urged Israel’s military to “stop shooting at people trying to get food”.

4.#DART: Plans to extend DART rail lines into Kildare and Meath can now go ahead, as legal action against Irish Rail’s expansion project have been dropped.

5.#DONEGAL RALLY: Gardaí confirmed 90 arrests were made during the Donegal International Rally weekend.