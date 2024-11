EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #US ELECTION: Voting is in full swing in the United States and you can follow along with our presidential election coverage here.

2. #CONOR MCGREGOR: A jury was sworn in to hear a woman’s damages claim against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor.

3. #BRENDAN MULLIN: Former rugby international Brendan Mullin was found guilty of stealing hundreds of thousands of euro from Bank of Ireland Private Bank when he was its managing director a decade ago.

4. #ELECTION PLOY: Gerard Hutch used his plan to stand in the Irish General election in an application for bail in a Spanish court. A court official also confirmed that Hutch can now travel home to Dublin after being released on €100,000 bail.

5. #RIP: Former broadcaster David Davin-Power was a “journalistic giant” who had an “eloquence” as a broadcaster, mourners heard at his funeral mass.