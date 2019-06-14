Pooping pigeon almost forces exam venue change after taking up residence at Dublin school

Source: Shutterstock/hkhtt hj

A PIGEON WHO took up residence in the exam hall of a Dublin secondary school and almost forced a change of venue for today’s Junior Certificate German exam has now “left the building”.

Pupils at St. Mary’s College in Rathmines were sitting their Religion exam yesterday when the bird made itself at home in the exam hall.

Those taking the exam were assured by the school that they will not be docked marks for poor presentation after the pigeon “deposited” droppings on their exam papers.

Junior Cert Notice



If the pigeon remains in the exam hall tomorrow, the German exam will be moved to the study.



The candidates today whose RE papers were deposited upon by the pigeon, will not lose marks for poor presentation. — St Mary's College 🇸🇴 (@StMarysCSSp) June 13, 2019

Several previous attempts to remove the bird from the exam hall “proved futile”, one teacher at the school said. “Unless it leaves of its own accord then we are moved by pigeon.”

The school tweeted saying that today’s German exam may need to be moved to the study but updated pupils this morning, saying the pigeon had now “left the building”.

“We wish it a long and happy summer,” the school tweeted. “German exam today at 9:30 in the usual venue.”