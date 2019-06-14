This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 June, 2019
Pooping pigeon almost forces exam venue change after taking up residence at Dublin school

Several previous attempts to remove the bird from the exam hall “proved futile”, one teacher said.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 14 Jun 2019, 8:35 AM
23 minutes ago 2,428 Views 5 Comments
Source: Shutterstock/hkhtt hj

A PIGEON WHO took up residence in the exam hall of a Dublin secondary school and almost forced a change of venue for today’s Junior Certificate German exam has now “left the building”.

Pupils at St. Mary’s College in Rathmines were sitting their Religion exam yesterday when the bird made itself at home in the exam hall. 

Those taking the exam were assured by the school that they will not be docked marks for poor presentation after the pigeon “deposited” droppings on their exam papers. 

Several previous attempts to remove the bird from the exam hall “proved futile”, one teacher at the school said. “Unless it leaves of its own accord then we are moved by pigeon.”

The school tweeted saying that today’s German exam may need to be moved to the study but updated pupils this morning, saying the pigeon had now “left the building”.

“We wish it a long and happy summer,” the school tweeted. “German exam today at 9:30 in the usual venue.”

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

