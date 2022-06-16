#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: Why have homeless figures risen in Ireland?

We speak to Mike Allen from Focus Ireland to find out more.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 16 Jun 2022
Image: Shutterstock

IRELAND’S LATEST HOMELESS figures recently passed the 10,000 mark for the first time since before the pandemic, leading to charities expressing concern about the news. 

Two years ago, when Covid hit and the country entered its first lockdown, the government began to put emergency resources in place for those who were already homeless.

Legislation was soon introduced to prevent evictions, and freeze rents to protect tenants.

But as soon as restrictions were lifted, that situation began to reverse, and now any progress made during the Covid crisis appears to have been lost.

Homeless charities have been warning that rates will continue to spiral without significant action from the government.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, we look at what’s driving the homelessness rate right now, and what’s needed to reduce it. 

Presenter Michelle Hennessy is joined by Mike Allen, Advocacy Director at Focus Ireland to explain this important topic.

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.

Aoife Barry
