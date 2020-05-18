Gardaí to wear face masks in certain situations but will not use them while conducting checkpoints

GARDAÍ WILL NOW wear face masks where they are responding to incidents where they can’t conduct social distancing, management has confirmed.

Officers will wear the coverings in situations where they are unable to maintain recommended social distancing and may be in close contact with someone for more than 15 minutes.

However, they will not be wearing them while conducting patrols or at checkpoints. Management said this was due to officers being able to maintain social distancing while carrying out their duties.

A statement reads: “In support of the public health recommendations on wearing face coverings issued by the Government on Friday 15 May 2020 and ensuring the health & safety of all garda personnel, staff of An Garda Síochána will wear official-issue face coverings in situations where they are unable to maintain recommended social distancing and may be in close contact with a person or persons for more than 15 minutes (on public transport, in enclosed spaces including patrol cars).

“Face coverings will not be worn on outdoor beat/patrol duty, including those on mountain-bikes / motorcycles and where social distancing can be maintained (for example at checkpoints/open areas/beat patrols).”

The statement added that face coverings are not a substitute for good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing “which remain the most effective ways of avoiding transmission or catching Covid-19″.