AGENTS INVESTIGATING THE assassination attempt on Former US President Donald Trump two weeks ago have said a bullet did strike him during the incident.

In a statement yesterday, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Washington DC said: “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

It is the first time that a law enforcement agency has given a definitive indication of Trump’s injuries following the fatal attack in Butler, Pennsylvania which led to the death of Corey Comperatore, who was in the crowd and was struck by a stray bullet.

Previous ambiguous comments earlier this week from FBI director Christopher Wray appeared to cast doubt on whether he had actually been hit by a bullet. The comment drew fury from the former president and his allies.

The refusal from investigating agencies to provide information about what caused Trump’s injuries has also raised fresh tension between the Republican nominee and the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency.

Questions this week were put to the director of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle at a Congressional committee, where she admitted the agency “failed” to protect the former President.

The Congress members on the committee openly criticised Cheatle about the answers she gave to their questions this week after she claimed, on many occasions, she could not answer all of their queries until the investigation and incident report was completed.

Shortly after the appearance, she resigned from her position.

The FBI investigation is still ongoing and the agency has said it is still “in its early stages”. The Bureau has classified the event as potential domestic terrorism.

Includes reporting by Press Association