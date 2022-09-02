Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour after Dublin gigs in wake of allegations against frontman

SINGER-SONGWRITER FEIST has confirmed she is stepping away from her support slot on Arcade Fire’s current tour following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman.

Feist opened for Arcade Fire at the concert at the 3 Arena in Dublin on Tuesday and Wednesday as the band began the UK and Ireland leg of its ‘We’ tour.

It emerged at the weekend that the band’s frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct. Butler has denied that any non-consensual activities took place.

Pitchfork reported on Saturday that three women have alleged that they had sexual interactions with Butler that they “came to feel were inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred”.

The women were aged between 18 and 23-years-old at the time of alleged interactions with Butler, which they say took place from 2016 to 2020.

A fourth person claimed Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 and the Arcade Fire frontman was 34.

In a statement on social media yesterday evening, Feist confirmed she is stepping away from the tour.

She said she had learned of the allegations at the same time as the public, saying “I read the same headline you did”.

“We didn’t have any time to prepare for what was coming let along a chance to decide not to fly across the ocean into the belly of the situation. This has been incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward. More than anything I wish healing for those involved,” Feist said.

To stay on this tour would symbolise I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury.

Advertisement

At the end of her lengthy statement, Feist said: “I’m imperfect and I will navigate this decision imperfectly, but what I’m sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation.

“The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me. Hearing them through this lens was incongruous with what I’ve worked to clarify for myself through my whole career. I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to.

“And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”

Feist had confirmed earlier this week that she would donate all proceedings of merchandise sold at Arcade Fire’s concerts in Dublin to Women’s Aid.

Arcade Fire's Win Butler Source: Alamy Stock Photo

In a statement to Pitchfork regarding the allegations, Win Butler said:

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour.

“As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of.”

Butler said he was sorry he had not been “more aware and tuned in to the effect” he has on people.

“I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences,” he said.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy