Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 19 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Organised Crime Group
Female arrested as part of investigation into 'organised prostitution' and money laundering
The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into an Eastern European Organised Crime Group.
1.3k
0
12 minutes ago

A FEMALE IN her 20s has been arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into “organised prostitution” and money laundering.

A garda spokesperson said: “The investigation focusses on persons attached to an Eastern European Organised Crime Group who are suspected of being involved in organised prostitution, brothel-keeping and money laundering.”

A number of searches have already been carried out in relation to this investigation.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin city.

She was arrested by gardaí attached to the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit (OPIU) in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags