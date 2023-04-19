Female arrested as part of investigation into 'organised prostitution' and money laundering

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A FEMALE IN her 20s has been arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into “organised prostitution” and money laundering.
A garda spokesperson said: “The investigation focusses on persons attached to an Eastern European Organised Crime Group who are suspected of being involved in organised prostitution, brothel-keeping and money laundering.”
A number of searches have already been carried out in relation to this investigation.
The woman, aged in her 20s, is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin city.
She was arrested by gardaí attached to the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit (OPIU) in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.
