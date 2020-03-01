This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fianna Fáil senator says it's time for Micheál Martin to stand down as leader

Senator Keith Swanick said that Fianna Fáil “in its current guise” doesn’t represent change.

By Sean Murray Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 13,509 Views 49 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5028185
Micheál Martin speaking to the press about government talks earlier this week.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Micheál Martin speaking to the press about government talks earlier this week.
Micheál Martin speaking to the press about government talks earlier this week.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A FIANNA FÁIL senator has written to all the party’s councillors calling for Micheál Martin to stand down as party leader. 

Senator Keith Swanick told party colleagues that Fianna Fáil needs “fundamental, root and branch change” and can no longer be dictated by a “monocratic agenda”. 

The letter – seen by TheJournal.ie – was sent prior to the publication of the latest opinion poll showing a dramatic surge for Sinn Féin as it opens up a 15-point lead on Fianna Fáil.

In the election last month, Fianna Fáil won 38 seats, Sinn Féin won 37 and Fine Gael won 35. Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have ruled out working with Sinn Féin, but beyond that we are no closer to forming a government over three weeks after polling day.

Swanick’s intervention is the first from a member of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party calling for Martin to resign. 

In his letter, he said that the public don’t see Fianna Fáil “in its current guise” as representing the change called for in the election. 

“Our loss of core identity and values is reflected in the polls,” Swanick said. “Not only have we lost our appeal to younger people, now lifelong supporters have had enough.”

Swanick accused Martin of having an “inner circle” with ordinary Oireachtas members feeling disconnected from.

He said: “The concerns and ideas of many Oireachtas Members often fall on deaf ears.

There should be no place in modern-day political discourse that facilitates a monocratic agenda.

The Mayo senator then called for Martin to go.

Related Reads

26.02.20 Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to hold a one-day policy seminar next week
22.02.20 Micheál and Leo will sit down for chats next week, but who else is talking?

“It is time that Micheál Martin makes the honourable decision to stand down as Leader of Fianna Fáil and allow a new phase of renewal and reform to commence,” Swanick said.

His immense contribution to the Party and public life should not be underestimated. He is steeped in the tradition of Fianna Fáil and his work ethic is unquestionable. This is not an irresponsible demand even given the current negotiations surrounding Government formation.

Swanick added that the electorate will reward Fianna Fáil if they’re “brave enough” to make the tough decisions and “again offer a real alternative vision for the people of Ireland”. 

Fianna Fáil is due to resume talks with other parties this week, including Fine Gael, about the possibility of forming a new government. However, that government won’t be in place when the Dáil sits on Thursday. 

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie