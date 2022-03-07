#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Monday 7 March 2022
Fire breaks out on 17th floor of east London high-rise block

Twenty fire engines and 125 firefighters are at the scene, and a 64m ladder is being used.

By Press Association Monday 7 Mar 2022, 5:57 PM
1 hour ago 8,389 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5703794
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A FIRE HAS broken out in a high-rise block of flats and offices in east London.

London Fire Brigade said they were called to Whitechapel High Street shortly before 4pm, and that 20 fire engines and 125 firefighters are at the scene.

Footage from the scene shows bright orange flames burning through a floor of the building as debris falls off the side.

Road closures are in place, with the AA stating that the A11 Whitechapel High Street is closed both ways from A13 Commercial Road to Old Castle Street. Commercial Road has also been closed, it adds.

A spokesman for the brigade said: “Crews are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of the building. The Brigade’s 64m ladder has been mobilised to the incident.

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 50 calls to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 15.53. Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green, Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Islington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

IMG-20220307-WA0004 Source: Tim Watson

The Metropolitan Police said the building is being evacuated.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to the scene at 15.55 to reports of a fire on Whitechapel High Street by the emergency services.

“The building is being evacuated.”

London Ambulance Service advised people in Whitechapel to keep their windows closed and stay indoors as fire crews battle the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.07pm today to reports of a fire at a high-rise building on Whitechapel High Street.

“We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a team leader in a fast response car and members of our hazardous area response team.

“We are working closely with our emergency service colleagues, more updates to follow.

If you are in the local area, please try and stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he is in “close contact” with London Fire Brigade’s Commissioner Andy Roe.

