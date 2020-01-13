The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM BRENDAN: A Status Orange warning remains in place until midnight for five counties as Storm Brendan hit Ireland.

2. #STORMONT: Boris Johnson refused to give details of the financial package for Northern Ireland during a visit to Stormont today.

3. #MEGXIT: William and Harry slammed an “offensive and potentially harmful” newspaper story.

4. #FEBRUARY: Election fever has officially taken hold with a number of politicians setting out their stalls on the airwaves today.

5. #THE ACADEMY: Saoirse Ronan got her fourth Oscar nomination as Joker led the way with 11 nominations.