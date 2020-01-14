The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE2020: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called the next general election for Saturday 8 February.

2. #AFTER THE STORM: Thousands are without electricity and drivers were urged to take care on the roads in the aftermath of Storm Brendan.

3. #COOLOCK: The Justice Minister appealed for information as gardaí investigated the discovery of body parts in north Dublin.

4. #DROGHEDA: A taxi driver who was shot in Drogheda last night spoke about his experience today, saying “I could have bled to death”.

5. #WICKLOW: A man in his 30s was charged with the murder of an Arklow woman who was found seriously injured at her home before she later died.