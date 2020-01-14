This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Kristi Blokhin
Image: Shutterstock/Kristi Blokhin

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE2020: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called the next general election for Saturday 8 February.

2. #AFTER THE STORM: Thousands are without electricity and drivers were urged to take care on the roads in the aftermath of Storm Brendan.

3. #COOLOCK: The Justice Minister appealed for information as gardaí investigated the discovery of body parts in north Dublin.

4. #DROGHEDA: A taxi driver who was shot in Drogheda last night spoke about his experience today, saying “I could have bled to death”

5. #WICKLOW: A man in his 30s was charged with the murder of an Arklow woman who was found seriously injured at her home before she later died.

