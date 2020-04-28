This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 April, 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/RugliG
Image: Shutterstock/RugliG

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Cabinet has been told there are no indications that virus levels are low enough to ease restrictions on 5 May.

2. #DUBLIN: Supporters were prevented from entering the Four Courts for a hearing on the case against the State brought by Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters.

3. #RARE SYMPTOMS: A paediatric consultant has said that reports of inflammatory symptoms in some children need to be kept in perspective.

4. #OPERATION FANACHT: Thousands of checkpoints are in operation to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions.

5. #US: Donald Trump has said the US may seek damages from China over the coronavirus outbreak.

