The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Cabinet has been told there are no indications that virus levels are low enough to ease restrictions on 5 May.

2. #DUBLIN: Supporters were prevented from entering the Four Courts for a hearing on the case against the State brought by Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters.

3. #RARE SYMPTOMS: A paediatric consultant has said that reports of inflammatory symptoms in some children need to be kept in perspective.

4. #OPERATION FANACHT: Thousands of checkpoints are in operation to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions.

5. #US: Donald Trump has said the US may seek damages from China over the coronavirus outbreak.