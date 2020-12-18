The 5 at 5: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Sezamnet

1. #KERRY BABIES: Joanne Hayes said she hopes this “ordeal is finally behind us” as a judge said the findings of a Tribunal of Inquiry were unfounded and inaccurate.

2. #WARNING: Dr Tony Holohan urged people to limit their social contacts as much as possible over Christmas, while the HSE expects to have hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses by the end of February.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Arlene Foster has said Northern Ireland and its people “need to up our game” as a sweeping new lockdown is set to take effect on Stephen’s Day.

4. #JAB: US Vice President Mike Pence received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television.

5. #CHRISTMAS SWIM: Authorities appealed to people not to visit the 40 Foot in Dublin on Christmas Day and Stephen’s Day.