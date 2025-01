EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: The High Court has ordered Conor McGregor not to published or share CCTV footage shown during his civil trial

2. #GAZA: Israel has accused Hamas of ‘reneging’ on a ceasefire deal, as 73 people were killed in strikes in Gaza since the truce was agreed

3. #ORGANISED CRIME: Gardaí boarded a suspected drug ‘mother ship’ in the Shannon estuary and arrested a suspect

4. #GAAS CRAIC: All-Ireland captains, GAA president and The 2 Johnnies set to appear on Late Late Show special

5. #FREEWHEELIN: Timothée Chalamet fined for riding e-bike to red carpet premiere of Bob Dylan biopic