Dublin: 13°C Monday 10 May 2021
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Monday 10 May 2021, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ziga Cetrtic
Image: Shutterstock/Ziga Cetrtic

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIFTING: Inter-county travel and home visits were among a raft of re-opening measures that begun today

2. #FLAT OUT: There were queues for long-awaited haircuts today amid a sense that normality is returning

3. #NAMED: Brooklyn Colbert, an 11-year-old murder victim, can now be named after a court order was lifted.

4. #CALLED OFF: This year’s Longitude Festival has been cancelled

5. #HOUSING: Options to deal with cuckoo funds won’t be ready for Cabinet tomorrow but a “suite of measures” will be ready this week

Sean Murray
