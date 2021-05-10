The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIFTING: Inter-county travel and home visits were among a raft of re-opening measures that begun today.

2. #FLAT OUT: There were queues for long-awaited haircuts today amid a sense that normality is returning.

3. #NAMED: Brooklyn Colbert, an 11-year-old murder victim, can now be named after a court order was lifted.

4. #CALLED OFF: This year’s Longitude Festival has been cancelled.

5. #HOUSING: Options to deal with cuckoo funds won’t be ready for Cabinet tomorrow but a “suite of measures” will be ready this week.