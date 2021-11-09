The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEÁN FITZPATRICK: Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO and chairman Seán FitzPatrick has died at the age of 73 after a short illness.

2. #DART UNDERGROUND: Plans for the long-awaited Metrolink have been shelved until at least 2042, an updated strategy from the National Transport Authority said this morning.

3. #THE PROTOCOL: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland is making “contingency plans” in the event that the UK triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

4. #CLIMATE CRISIS: The UN Environment Programme has warned that the world needs to slash emissions more than seven times faster to keep global warming in line with 1.5C, the most ambitious Paris Agreement temperature goal.

5. #RESTAURANT RULES: The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has called for “stronger sanctions including penalties, fines and closures for hospitality businesses flouting the (Covid) regulations”, following a meeting with government officials today.