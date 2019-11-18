The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MACHETE ATTACK: A 13-YEAR-OLD girl is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed on Saturday night while protecting her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of armed men in Co Fermanagh.

2. #I’M SORRY Fine Gael by-election candidate Verona Murphy has apologised after suggesting that asylum seekers coming to Ireland need to be “deprogrammed” as they may have been “infiltrated” by ISIS.

3. #ONLINE ABUSE: RTÉ has called on social media companies to protect those who suffer abuse online after a 27-year-old journalist working for the broadcaster was subjected to racist abuse for over two years.

4. #ATM THEFT: The PSNI has appealed for information after the roof on a petrol station’s forecourt was ripped down during an attempted ATM theft in Co Down.

5. #MIREPOIX-SUR-TARN: A 15-year-old girl has been killed after a suspension bridge collapsed over a river in southwest France.