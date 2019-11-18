This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 November, 2019
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Monday 18 Nov 2019, 4:56 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Matt Venker
Image: Shutterstock/Matt Venker

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MACHETE ATTACK: A 13-YEAR-OLD girl is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed on Saturday night while protecting her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of armed men in Co Fermanagh.

2. #I’M SORRY Fine Gael by-election candidate Verona Murphy has apologised after suggesting that asylum seekers coming to Ireland need to be “deprogrammed” as they may have been “infiltrated” by ISIS.

3. #ONLINE ABUSE: RTÉ has called on social media companies to protect those who suffer abuse online after a 27-year-old journalist working for the broadcaster was subjected to racist abuse for over two years.

4. #ATM THEFT: The PSNI has appealed for information after the roof on a petrol station’s forecourt was ripped down during an attempted ATM theft in Co Down.

5. #MIREPOIX-SUR-TARN: A 15-year-old girl has been killed after a suspension bridge collapsed over a river in southwest France.

