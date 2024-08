EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #REDUNDANCIES: Over 300 jobs to go as Cardinal Health’s Offaly plant to close

Advertisement

2. #MISSOURI: Two men arrested after Irish chef is shot dead outside his restaurant in Kansas City

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Colum Eastwood has announced he is to step down in October as SDLP leader

4. #BY ORDER OF HIS AGENT: Barry Keoghan added to the cast of Peaky Blinders. movie

5. #LEAVE IT OUT: UK government to ‘take decisions’ on possible outdoor venue smoking ban – Starmer