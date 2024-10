EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #COURTS: A Wexford man has been charged with murder of Stephen Ring, woman charged with aiding and abetting

2. #ISSUES: Mary Lou McDonald shared her ‘regrets’ as she faced media after the Sinn Féin crises

3. #CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Vatican’s first annual report on child protection has called for ‘rigorous approach to reparations’

4. #LEBANON: Irish peacekeepers are safe after UNIFIL’s HQ was hit by a rocket ‘likely fired by Hezbollah’

5. #US ELECTION: Jeff Bezos has defended The Washington Post’s, the newspaper he owns, after it decided not to endorse a presidential candidate