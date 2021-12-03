The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WINTER OF DISCONTENT: A Government announcement on foot of recommendations from NPHET that would see further curbs on socialising ahead of Christmas is due after 6pm this evening.

2. #TRAVEL CHAOS: The implementation of new rules requiring all overseas travellers to Ireland to have a negative Covid-19 test has been delayed until Sunday.

3. #TALLAGHT: A man was rushed to hospital after being shot twice in Tallaght in Dublin this afternoon. Gardaí say he is in a stable condition.

4. #PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP: Justice Minister Helen McEntee today announced a scheme that will see undocumented migrants get a chance to apply for citizenship.

5. #RECYCLING: The Environmental Protection Agency has warned that urgent action is needed to reverse a rise in waste generation, and significantly improve recycling rates.