The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CARNA: Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on Barbara Walsh, who went missing from her home Rusheenamanagh, Carna, Co Galway 35 years ago.
2. #DUBLIN: A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body of a 57-year-old woman who died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 yesterday morning.
3. #CORONAVIRUS: The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases over the weekend while infections slowed in China and South Korea, suggesting progress in stemming their newest outbreaks.
4. #ELECTION: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said “we can’t rule out anything” when asked if another general election might be held.
5. #READING: A terror suspect held over the knife attack in a Reading park that killed three people came to the attention of MI5 last year, security sources have said.
