1. #SINN FÉIN: Mary Lou McDonald to correct Dáil record over statement on former party senator

2. #ELECTION: Taoiseach keeping ‘an element of surprise‘ about election date, wants key legislation passed first

3. #COURTS: UK-based Kinahan crime boss Thomas Kavanagh orchestrated a gun stash plot from jail, court told

4. #BEIRUIT: Israel launches over a dozen strikes on Lebanon overnight, targeting agency it says is funding Hezbollah

5. #MURDER PROBE: Tusla asked by Minister to refer its handling of Kyran Durnin case to the National Review Panel