The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND All the latest updates on a historic day in the North as election votes are counted.

2. #PUBLIC PAY Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has given the green light to exploratory discussions on public service pay.

3. #TRANSPORT A 20% reduction in the cost of Dublin’s public transport fares is to take effect from Monday.

Advertisement

4. #ORGANISED CRIME The Kinahan organised crime group has been linked to at least 20 murders across four EU member states and is among Europe’s largest wholesalers of cocaine, a new report from the EU’s police and drugs agencies states.

5. #BRITAIN Keir Starmer is to be investigated by police amid allegations he broke lockdown rules last year following receipt of “significant new information”, Durham Constabulary said.