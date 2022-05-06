The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #NORTHERN IRELAND All the latest updates on a historic day in the North as election votes are counted.
2. #PUBLIC PAY Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has given the green light to exploratory discussions on public service pay.
3. #TRANSPORT A 20% reduction in the cost of Dublin’s public transport fares is to take effect from Monday.
4. #ORGANISED CRIME The Kinahan organised crime group has been linked to at least 20 murders across four EU member states and is among Europe’s largest wholesalers of cocaine, a new report from the EU’s police and drugs agencies states.
5. #BRITAIN Keir Starmer is to be investigated by police amid allegations he broke lockdown rules last year following receipt of “significant new information”, Durham Constabulary said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS